Teen arrested for deadly shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested for opening fire on a car in Portsmouth, killing an 18-year-old man.

On the night of January 15, Amir Dermoumi was the passenger inside a vehicle that was driving on Truxton Avenue when someone fired shots at it. The driver crashed into a nearby yard, and was taken to the hospital with injuries. Dermoumi was shot in his upper body and died.

On Wednesday, Portsmouth Police arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with first degree murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is currently in the custody of Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

Because he is a juvenile, the suspect's name has not been released.

