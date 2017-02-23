Teenager arrested, accused of burglarizing Portsmouth sheriff's home

Portsmouth Sheriff Bill Watson (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested a 16-year-old boy whom they believe burglarized the home of Sheriff Bill Watson and stole several items.

Watson reported the break-in on January 12.

Among the items the sheriff listed as stolen were a Smith and Wesson chief special snub nose revolver, a leather holster with the initials "BW," a jewelry box engraved with a sheriff's badge, wedding bands, and a tan safe with money inside it.

Thirteen days after the burglary, a detective with the Portsmouth Police Department received a call from a man who said he had been living with his wife and stepsons in an apartment in the 3700 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. The man told the detective he found his 2-year-old stepson playing with a loaded gun in the boys' bedroom.

While he was in the room, the man noticed a number of items that he had not bought for the boys. The items included a cream-colored safe with money in it, clear jars with blue lids containing coins, watches, rings, laptops, and two Norfolk Police Department badges. Those and other items matched things which Watson reported as stolen.

Portsmouth police executed a search warrant at the apartment and recovered many of the stolen items during their search.

The teenager whom officers arrested faces a number of charges.

