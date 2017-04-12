Three dogs, rabbit, pig rescued from house fire in Portsmouth

Fire crews rescued three dogs, one rabbit and a pig from flames that broke out inside a home in Portsmouth Wednesday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Fire crews rescued three dogs, one rabbit and a pig from flames that broke out inside a home in Portsmouth Wednesday.

We're told units were dispatched to the 700 block of City Park Ave. just after 11:30 a.m.

Crews arrived seeing heavy smoke billowing from the home, but were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes.

We're told the flames started accidentally and were coming from the roof area and second floor knee walls.

Authorities say no one was injured and all animals rescued are doing just fine.

PHOTOS: 3 dogs, one rabbit, one pig rescued from house fire in Portsmouth

© 2017 WVEC-TV