Two housing authority board members resign; hearing to remove others to come

The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two members of the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority's (PRHA) Board of Commissioners opted to resign rather than wait for a hearing to remove them from their positions.

Joe Haskell and Teresa Gunn submitted their resignations by the end of the day February 21.

City council members established that date as a deadline for five of the board's members to step down voluntarily.

The council voted to hold a hearing on February 28 for anyone who did not resign. Those members could appeal what appears to be their impending termination.

The PRHA has been plagued with problems.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Psimas previously said the issues included a legal battle over the procurement process in obtaining an attorney and a federal investigation by HUD.

