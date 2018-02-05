Two hurt in Portsmouth shooting

(Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital in Portsmouth.

It happened on Seminole Drive around 4 a.m. Monday. Police said one man was shot in the torso while the other was shot in the upper body.

No word on any their conditions, or if there are any suspects.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV