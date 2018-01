file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth Police are investigating after a weekend shooting injured two men.

Investigators say the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Lexington Drive, just off of Deep Creek Boulevard.

Both shooting victims had non-life threatening injuries, with only one transported to the hospital for further treatment.

