Two men shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a shooting in Portsmouth injured at least two people.

Detectives say the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Avondale Road. Arriving officers found a man nearby in the 150 block of Allard Road with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A short time later, police notified of a second man who walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Investigators say this appears to be a second victim from the Avondale Road shooting.

Both men reportedly have non-life threatening injuries.

