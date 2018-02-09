Two men shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a shooting in Portsmouth injured at least two people.
Detectives say the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Avondale Road. Arriving officers found a man nearby in the 150 block of Allard Road with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A short time later, police notified of a second man who walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Investigators say this appears to be a second victim from the Avondale Road shooting.
Both men reportedly have non-life threatening injuries.
