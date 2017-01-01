PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have identified a man who died after a New Year's Eve shooting in Portsmouth.
Officers say dispatch received a 911 called shortly before 6:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 1500 block of Wilcox Avenue.
Police arrived to find 27-year-old Donte R. Bynum, of Portsmouth, with injuries to his lower body.
Bynum was taken to a local hospital where he later died in surgery.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
