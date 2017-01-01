file image (Photo: Associated Press)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have identified a man who died after a New Year's Eve shooting in Portsmouth.

Officers say dispatch received a 911 called shortly before 6:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 1500 block of Wilcox Avenue.

Police arrived to find 27-year-old Donte R. Bynum, of Portsmouth, with injuries to his lower body.

Bynum was taken to a local hospital where he later died in surgery.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.