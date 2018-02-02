Virginia inmate's estate sues jail alleging wrongful death

The Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth (Photo: Laura Geller, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The estate of an inmate who died at a Virginia jail has filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $14 million in damages for allegations including wrongful death.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the estate of 69-year-old William Otis Thrower Sr. filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. It names more than two dozen defendants, including the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Authority and the jail's medical provider. Thrower died March 20, 2016.

The lawsuit says Thrower repeatedly requested medical assistance both verbally and in writing. The afternoon Thrower died he wrote he hadn't had a "bowel movement in five days" and asked to see a doctor as soon as possible. It's unclear if that request was reviewed.

Jail Assistant Superintendent Linda Bryant says a medical staffer had thought Thrower was OK.



© 2018 Associated Press