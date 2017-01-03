Vote set to end Portsmouth city council fines

Portsmouth Councilman Bill Moody paid a fine of $1,500 cash at a City Council meeting on Jan. 12. (Photo: Portsmouth City Council)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth city council is set to vote on ending an issue that caused quite the stir in the city last year.

Council will vote on Tuesday to eliminate their ability to distribute a $1,500 fine with a majority vote.

Last year, Councilman Bill Moody received a fine after council said he violated the confidentiality of a closed meeting. Moody went on to sue the city over the fine, while the ACLU began reviewing the legality of the city council policy.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting: electing Portsmouth's new vice mayor.