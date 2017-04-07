2nd Annual Suffolk Mud Jam happening this weekend

(Photo: Suffolk Mud Jam)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The 2nd Annual Suffolk Mud Jam is returning to the Suffolk Executive Airport on Saturday, April 8.

The event will feature various truck classes racing through 36 inches of mud at the Suffolk Festivals arena, the same site utilized for the annual Demolition Derby at Suffolk Peanut Fest.

People will enjoy open pits where they can meet the drivers and snap a few photos prior to the competition. There will also be concessions, merchandise and festival food.

Tickets are $15 and will be sold at the gate. Children ages 6 and younger are free.

A rain date of April 22 has been selected.

This event is a fundraiser in support of Suffolk Peanut Fest. Click here for more information.

© 2017 WVEC-TV