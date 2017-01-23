WVEC
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

81-year-old killed in moped accident

Staff , WVEC 11:10 PM. EST January 23, 2017

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An elderly man died after the moped he was riding went off the road and landed in a ditch in Suffolk.

It happened on Indian Trail Road in a rural section of the city.  Someone came upon the accident and called police on Monday afternoon.

81-year-old Cleveland Foster of Windsor, had died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories