81-year-old killed in moped accident

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An elderly man died after the moped he was riding went off the road and landed in a ditch in Suffolk.

It happened on Indian Trail Road in a rural section of the city. Someone came upon the accident and called police on Monday afternoon.

81-year-old Cleveland Foster of Windsor, had died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

