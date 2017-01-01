Authorities searching for suspect in Suffolk home invasion

Eugene Darnell Smith (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk police are trying to locate a suspect who was allegedly involved in an armed home invasion this morning.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Cathedral Drive around 5:50 a.m. where 24-year-old Eugene Darnell Smith is accused of forcibly entering a home, shooting into it during entry and later waving a gun at two people inside.

Smith fled the home after the incident and is still at large, authorities said.

The victims were not harmed.

Smith is described as 4'11" tall, 140 pounds and having a medium complexion. Authorities say he is known to carry a firearm with him at all times.