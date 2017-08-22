Charges to be dropped against state delegate

Delegate Richard Morris leaves court on October 6, 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A state delegate's legal battle is about to come to an end.

Last year, Suffolk Delegate Richard Morris was accused of child cruelty and assault and battery of a family member. The charges came after a dispute between Morris and his stepson and wife at the family's home.

Morris has denied the allegations.

Morris' trial was set to begin on Wednesday, but the Suffolk Circuit Court Clerk said the charges will be nolle prossed instead. That means the charges are being set aside, but Morris could be re-indicted for it at a later date.

Morris, a Republican, represents parts of Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, and Southampton County.

© 2017 WVEC-TV