Contamination concerns at Suffolk landfill

File: snow falls on teh SPSA Regional Landfill in Suffolk, Virginia (Photo: WVEC)

SUFFOLK, VA. (WVEC) -- There are worries over chemical-contaminated water at the Suffolk landfill.

The issue is so dire, one city agency is calling it an emergency. Our partners at The Virginian-Pilot report a massive buildup of leachate was uncovered at the Southeastern Public Service Authority Regional Landfill. That is a mixture of water and chemicals from decomposing trash.

The good news here: engineers have found no evidence of damage to the environment. Now they have to come up with a fix, and that may come with a very hefty price tag.

