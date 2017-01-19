Crews free man trapped inside burning vehicle in Suffolk

Firefighters work to free man trapped inside burning vehicle in the 500 block of Smith Street in Suffolk on Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is in the hospital after being trapped inside a burning vehicle Thursday morning in Suffolk.

Crews responded to the 500 block of Smith Street after an emergency call came in reporting a single-vehicle accident.

Police arrived to find the car engulfed in flames, with the driver trapped inside. Officers used fire extinguishers to subdue the fire until firefighters arrived.

The man inside the car had to be extricated by fire crews. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Authorities said the accident happened when the car ran off the roadway and hit a tree and fence. The fence reportedly ruptured a gas line, which caused the fire.

Part of Smith Street was closed as crews investigated the accident, however, it has since reopened.

(© 2017 WVEC)