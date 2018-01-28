Crews in Suffolk respond to commercial structure fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a commercial fire around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Crews were called to the Wash House Launderette in the 800 block of North Main Street.
A spokesperson for the fire department in Suffolk said everyone inside the business was evacuated.
The fire was contained to a dryer unit which reportedly malfunctioned.
No one was hurt as a result of the fire.
