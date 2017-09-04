Crews investigating cause of house fire in downtown Suffolk

Fire crews successfully contained a house fire that broke out in downtown Suffolk overnight. (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews successfully contained a house fire that broke out in downtown Suffolk overnight.

We're told this happened in the 300 block of Pinner St. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:25 a.m. and arrived less than five minutes later.

Arriving units found the back of the home on fire and were able to quickly put out the flames before the fire spread to the rest of the home.

The home was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway into what exactly sparked the flames.

