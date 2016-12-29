Crews put out scrap metal fire in Suffolk

Crews battle scrap metal fire in Suffolk on Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews were on the scene of a scrap metal fire Thursday morning in Suffolk.

A call came in reporting the fire at 8:39 a.m. Timothy Kelley with Suffolk Police said the incident happened at Suffolk Recycling located in the 200 block of Suburban Drive.

According to Battalion Chief David Harrell, crews arrived to the scene at 8:47 a.m. to find heavy black smoke and flames coming from the outside of a crushing operation involving scrap cars.

The flames were put out at 9:31 a.m. and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.

