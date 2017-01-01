Crews respond to fire at Suffolk Towers Apartments

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Towers Apartments was temporarily evacuated Sunday as crews responded to an early morning fire.
Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the fire in the 100 block of North Main Street at 4 a.m.
Battalion Chief David Harrell with Suffolk Fire reports crews arrived on scene at 4:06 a.m. to find the smell of smoke and burning wood in the lobby.
The fire was contained to a first floor storage area, however, smoke from the fire spread through out the building.
The building was evacuated as crews battled the flames. The fire was under control at 4:30 a.m.
All residents were allowed to return after the fire was extinguished and the building was ventilated.
No one was injured.
