Crews respond to fire at Suffolk Towers Apartments

Firefighters respond to fire at the Suffolk Towers Apartments in the 100 block of North Main Street in Suffolk on Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Towers Apartments was temporarily evacuated Sunday as crews responded to an early morning fire.

Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the fire in the 100 block of North Main Street at 4 a.m.

Battalion Chief David Harrell with Suffolk Fire reports crews arrived on scene at 4:06 a.m. to find the smell of smoke and burning wood in the lobby.

The fire was contained to a first floor storage area, however, smoke from the fire spread through out the building.

The building was evacuated as crews battled the flames. The fire was under control at 4:30 a.m.

All residents were allowed to return after the fire was extinguished and the building was ventilated.

No one was injured.