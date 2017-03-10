Driver of SUV airlifted after crash in Suffolk

The driver of an SUV was airlifted to the hospital after a wreck in the 7800 block of South Quay Road in Suffolk on March 10, 2017. (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A medical crew flew the driver of an SUV to the hospital after a crash that closed part of South Quay Road Friday.

City spokeswoman Diana Klink said the wreck happened around noon in the 7800 block of South Quay (Route 58).

Medics assessed and treated him at the scene before a Nightingale crew flew him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. Emergency workers expected him to survive.

One eastbound lane of South Quay Road was shut down for about an hour.

