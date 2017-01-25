Driver thrown from SUV in crash in Suffolk

System.Object

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The driver of an SUV was flown to the hospital Wednesday after the SUV hit a pick-up truck and rolled several times, throwing him from the SUV.

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Whaleyville Boulevard.

City spokeswoman Diana Klink said that the driver of the SUV was the only person hurt. A medical crew flew him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Medics expected him to survive.

The crash shut down Whaleyville Boulevard for a a couple of hours.

Investigators were looking into what led to the wreck.

(© 2017 WVEC)