Extension cord overheats and displaces Suffolk family

(Photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An overheating issue with an extension cord cause a fire in a Suffolk home Thursday.

Crews reported to the 100 block of Maple Street around 2:40 p.m. Once on the scene, firefighters found a second floor unit with smoky conditions.

All occupants were able to safely get out of the house.

A wall had to be opened to determine if the fire had spread, luckily it did not.

The residents are displaced due to the power being turned off and the American Red Cross is assisting.

© 2018 WVEC-TV