Extra police, metal detectors at Nansemond River High School after threat

Nansemond River High School (Photo: NRHS Facebook Page)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Metal detectors and additional police officers greeted students at Nansemond River High School Wednesday after a threat made on social media.

Principal Daniel O'Leary, Jr. sent a letter to members of the school community explaining the situation.

He said, in part:

"Based on general information received late Tuesday through a social media site, a decision was made to implement metal detector checkpoints this morning as a proactive safety measure to help ensure a smooth running school day."

O'Leary added that the administrative investigation as well as the police investigation into the information that was posted continued.

Letter about Threat at Nansemond River High School by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2018 WVEC-TV