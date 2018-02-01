FBI conducts investigation at Suffolk mobile home park

Multiple unmarked vehicles outside of a residence at a Suffolk mobile home park. The FBI confirmed an investigation at the home was conducted. (Photo: Submitted Photo)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- FBI agents swarmed a residence at a Suffolk mobile home park on Thursday morning.

It happened just off of Magnolia Lakes Drive, not far from Nansemond Parkway and Portsmouth Boulevard.

The FBI tells 13News Now their agents were at the mobile home park for "court-authorized law enforcement."

The case and documents are sealed, however.

Witnesses said they saw five to seven unmarked cars right next to the home law enforcement was visiting.

"The place was just surrounded by cars. It was very strange," said neighbor Will Cutchins. "There were a couple of low-flying planes to, I think, take pictures of the area... so it was just more crowded than usual.”

No other information about the FBI operation was immediately available.

