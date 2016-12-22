Feds: Man from Suffolk tried to help Islamic State terrorist organization

Lionel Nelson Williams, also known as Harun Ash-Shababi, 26, was arrested on December 21 in Suffolk accused of trying to aide the Islamic State. (Photo: Norfolk City Jail)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Suffolk Man is facing charges for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and ISIL.

Lionel Nelson Williams, also known as Harun Ash-Shababi, 26, was arrested on December 21 in Suffolk.

According to court documents, FBI agents were contacted by a former associate of Williams in March to report that he was sharing ISIL videos and other ISIL supportive posts on his Facebook page.

Williams allegedly posted "The Jihad (the struggle) doesn't end just because it stops feeling good", along with a video lecture by a now deceased Al-Qaeda member.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, in October and November 2016, Williams sent money to a person he believed was collecting money for ISIL to purchase weapons and ammunition for ISIL fighters.

The investigation also revealed that Williams allegedly ordered an AK-47 assault rifle the day after the terror attack in San Bernardino, California, in December 2015. Investigators say and two firearms, including an AK-47 and a semi-automatic handgun, were recovered in a post-arrest search of Williams’ residence.

Court documents state that on June 13th, Williams told an undercover FBI agent that he supports attacks on 'hard targets'. Hard targets are identified as police officers, military members, and other targets that have the ability to defend themselves.

Williams allegedly stated that the only reason he had not carried out an attack is because his grandmother is still alive and he needs to care for her.

Williams faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted.

This case was investigated by the Norfolk Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Suffolk Police Department.

Lionel Williams Criminal Complaint by 13News Now on Scribd

Lionel Williams Affidavit by 13News Now on Scribd