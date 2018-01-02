Fire at Suffolk duplex displaces 8

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Eight people are displaced after a fire at a Suffolk duplex.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire in the 100 block of South Broad Street just after 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

When firefighters got to the house, they found smoke showing from the upstairs unit of the complex.

It took crews four minutes to get the fire under control. No one was injured.

American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

