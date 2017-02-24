Fire destroys Suffolk home

(Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a house fire in Suffolk Friday.

Crews were called out to the home in the 1600 block of Mt. Lebanon Avenue shortly after 12:30 pm. Arriving firefighters found heavy fire coming from the single story home's garage and left side of the building. The occupant managed to get out safely before the firefighters arrived.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The house was declared a total loss, and a neighboring home sustained damage from heat exposure.

The displaced resident is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Because of the fire, the 8500 block of Crittenden Road was completely closed for much of the afternoon. As of 5 p.m. Friday, one lane is currently open and police are alternating traffic. Public Works crews were also on scene to place detour signs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(© 2017 WVEC)