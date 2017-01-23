Fire rips through motor home in Suffolk

(Photo: Suffolk Fire Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters are investigating what started a fire that destroyed a motor home Sunday night.

Crews were called out to the fire in the 2600 block of Manning Road just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters found the RV fully engulfed in flames.

Within 15 minutes, the fire was under control but the RV was completely destroyed.

No one was inside the RV at the time the fire started and no on was injured.

(© 2017 WVEC)