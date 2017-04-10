Firefighters in bring brush fire under control in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters brought a large brush fire under control Sunday night.
A spokeswoman for the city said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 3800 block of Deer Path Rd. a few minutes before 5 p.m.
Fire crews arrived within 10 minutes of the call and found a brush fire burning between the railroad bed and a swamp area.
Deer Path Road between Indian Trail and Milford Lane was closed for approximately three hours while crews worked to put out the fire.
