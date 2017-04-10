WVEC
Close

Firefighters in bring brush fire under control in Suffolk

A brush fire burned approximately 15 acres in the area near the 3800 block of Deer Path Rd. on April 9, 2017.

Staff , WVEC 7:56 AM. EDT April 10, 2017

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters brought a large brush fire under control Sunday night.

A spokeswoman for the city said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 3800 block of Deer Path Rd. a few minutes before 5 p.m.

Fire crews arrived within 10 minutes of the call and found a brush fire burning between the railroad bed and a swamp area.

Deer Path Road between Indian Trail and Milford Lane was closed for approximately three hours while crews worked to put out the fire. 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories