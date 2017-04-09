Firefighters in Suffolk battle large brush fire in rural area

generic fire4.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - Firefighters in Suffolk are currently battling a large brush fire, which has led to a stretch of road needing to be closed.

According to a spokesperson for the city, this was reported to emergency dispatch a few minutes before 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 3800 block of Deer Path Road. Fire crews arrived within 10 minutes to find a brush fire burning between the railroad bed and a swamp area.

Deer Path Road between Indian Trail and Milford Lane is currently closed to traffic, with Suffolk Police providing traffic control.

