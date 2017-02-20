Firefighters rescue two dogs from house fire in Suffolk

(Photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews rescued two dogs from a burning house on Sunday evening.

Firefighters arrived to the 1100 block of Myrtle Street, off Wilroy Road, just after 10 p.m.

The fire was under control in less than 30 minutes after firefighters were alerted to it.

A man, who made it out of the burning home, was treated by the paramedics and then taken to Sentara Obici Hospital with minor injuries.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

