Landfill's garbage water could be trucked for treatment

File: snow falls on teh SPSA Regional Landfill in Suffolk, Virginia (Photo: WVEC)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- "Mismanagement" and "neglect": those are some strong words from Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen, who is slamming the Southeastern Public Service Authority following the discovery of chemically-contaminated water at the Suffolk landfill.

Right now, officials estimate a buildup of 10 million gallons of leachate, a mixture of water and chemicals from decomposing trash.

A meeting will be held next week to decide the next step. One possible solution: trucking the garbage water to water treatment plants. But that could take a year, and cost nearly $7 million.

