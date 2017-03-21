Governor announces nearly 30 new jobs in Suffolk

Terry McAuliffe is the 72nd governor of Virginia, taking office in 2014. (Photo: YAMIL LAGE, AFP/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said an industrial company is expanding its headquarters and will create nearly 30 new jobs thanks in part to a state-funded jobs program.

The governor announced Tuesday that Allfirst, a general contractor and metal fabricator, is expanding its headquarters in the city of Suffolk.

The company plans to retrain 62 current employees and purchase new machinery and tools.

Virginia will assist through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consulting and funding to companies creating new jobs or training its employees.

