Grand jury indicts Delegate Rick Morris on Child Cruelty, Assault charges

Richard Morris (Photo: Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A grand jury indicted Delegate Rick Morris (R) on a charges of Child Cruelty and Assault and Battery of a Family Member Monday.

Morris was accused of assaulting two of his family members, a boy and a woman, at the family's home in the 300 block of Babcock Road.

Officers spoke to the boy after they received a complaint from Child Protective Services. An investigation determined that the boy had injuries "consistent with excessive physical discipline" after an assault that took place September 16, 2016.

Officers also spoke to a woman about a Child Protective Services complaint of child and family abuse. An investigation found that the female family member was hurt by Morris on December 23, 2015 when an argument became physical. The woman went for medical treatment as a result.

Police arrested Morris and charged him with Assault and Battery of a Family Member (2 counts), and a felony count of Cruelty and Injuries to Children.

He was released from Western Tidewater Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond on the initial charges.

After further investigation, officers arrested him again Thursday, charging him with Felony Cruelty and Injuries to Children (3 counts), Felony Child Endangerment (3 counts), Misdemeanor Domestic Assault Involving a Minor (3 counts), and Misdemeanor Domestic Assault (2 counts) involving the woman.

Once again, police took Morris to Western Tidewater Regional Jail. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and was released.

Morris defended himself against the accusations.

A juvenile and domestic relations court judge dismissed six out of seven felony charges against Morris, finding prosecutors had enough evidence to move forward on only one count.

The grand jury indicted him on the remaining count of Child Cruelty. It added a second count to the indictment Monday as well as two counts of Assault and Battery of a Family Member.

Following the grand jury's indictment, a review date of February 22 was set up in Suffolk Circuit Court.

Morris, a Republican, represents parts of Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, and Southampton County.

