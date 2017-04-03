Increased number of bus driver absences prompts cancellations, letter from school division

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: (AP Images))

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Public Schools canceled some high school routes Monday due to a bus driver shortage.

A spokeswoman for the school division said elementary and middle school routes would be running, although some might be late.

Suffolk Public Schools told parents if their child's bus was one of the ones that would be late, the parent would receive an automated phone call and text message as usual.

The large number of driver absences comes after a sick out by drivers on March 31 which also left transportation operations affected.

On March 31, 67 bus drivers called out and 122 bus routes were canceled.

On Monday, 32 bus drivers called out, prompting the division to cancel 26 high school routes and two middle school routes (John F. Kennedy Middle 001/101 and JFKMS 002/102).

One elementary school route could not be covered Monday morning, but school division spokeswoman Bethanne Bradshaw said it would be covered in the afternoon (Pioneer Elem 010, but 110 afternoon will run).

Bradshaw said student absences would be excuse for children who were assigned to a canceled route.

Drivers who showed up for work Monday were to receive and extra $50 for each additional run they covered.

The number of student absences on Monday was 1,481; the average number of student absences for Mondays in March was 879.

The number of teacher absences on Monday was 56; the average number of teacher absences for Mondays in March was 61.

Letter to Suffolk School Bus Drivers by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2017 WVEC-TV