Judges plan to recuse themselves in Suffolk delegate's criminal case

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Judges in a Virginia court plan to recuse themselves from a child cruelty case against a state lawmaker.

The Daily Press reports that future proceedings for Del. Rick Morris will likely be heard by a substitute judge from outside Hampton Roads.

According to court documents, the 48-year-old Morris is accused of hitting his stepson with a belt and a wooden spoon. The Republican has denied the allegations and said he won't resign.

The three judges are also expected to ask off a related case. The Daily Press and other newspapers are suing for access to transcripts of a mid-December court hearing after being barred from the proceeding because they key witness was a child.