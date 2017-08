(Photo: Lidl)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Lidl is opening it's sixth Hampton Roads store on September 28.

The new store, located at 1001 Community Drive in Suffolk will open at 8:00 a.m.

Customers can take advantage of grand opening special offers, as well as opportunities to win $100 Lidl gift cards.

For more information on Lidl, visit the grocery chain's website.

