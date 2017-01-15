Man airlifted to Norfolk hospital following two-car crash in Suffolk

Acura passenger vehicle lands in wooded area off Route 58 in Suffolk following two-car crash on Jan. 15, 2017. (Photo: City of Suffolk)

Suffolk, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries Sunday after a two-car accident in Suffolk.

Suffolk police, along with fire and rescue crews, are still on the scene of the accident that happened on westbound Route 58, near the downtown Suffolk exit.

According to city spokesperson Diana Klink, emergency communications received a 911 call at 12:42 p.m. reporting an accident that involved a Dodge minivan and an Acura passenger vehicle. An investigation found that the Acura hit the minivan and ran off the roadway, landing in a wooded area.

The driver, and only occupant of the car, was ejected.

Officials say the four occupants of the minivan, two adults and two children, were not injured, however, all were looked at by medics.

The man driving the Acura was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, according to Klink.

At this time, the downtown Suffolk exit on westbound Route 58 is closed to traffic and is being detoured to the 58 Bypass.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

