Man dies after being thrown from car in Suffolk crash

Acura passenger vehicle lands in wooded area off Route 58 in Suffolk following two-car crash on Jan. 15, 2017. (Photo: City of Suffolk)

Suffolk, Va. (WVEC) -- A man who was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after a two-car accident in Suffolk has died from his injuries.

21-year-old Eric Zivan Brown, Jr. died following the crash which happened Sunday afternoon on westbound Route 58, near the downtown Suffolk exit.

According to city spokesperson Diana Klink, emergency communications received a 911 call at 12:42 p.m. reporting an accident that involved a Dodge minivan and an Acura passenger vehicle. An investigation found that the Acura hit the minivan and ran off the roadway, landing in a wooded area.

Brown, who was driving the Acura, was ejected. He was the only person inside the car.

Officials say the four occupants of the minivan, two adults and two children, were not injured, however, all were looked at by medics.

Brown was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, according to Klink. He later succumbed to those injuries early Monday morning.

At this time, the downtown Suffolk exit on westbound Route 58 is closed to traffic and is being detoured to the 58 Bypass, as an accident reconstruction team continues their investigation. The road is expected to be closed for several hours on Monday.

