Man flees scene after woman suffers serious injuries in crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities are working to learn more about a two-vehicle crash that landed one woman in the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday morning.

We're told this happened at the intersection of E. Washington St. and Suburban Dr. where a car and SUV collided head-on at just after 10:30 p.m.

The female driver of the passenger vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire crews at the scene.

The driver and a female passenger in the SUV were able to get out of the car themselves and attempted to flee the scene.

Several bystanders saw the accident and one was able to keep the female passenger from leaving.

Police are searching for the male driver who fled.

The SUV driver was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the incident.

No other details have been released at this time, including potential charges.

© 2017 WVEC-TV