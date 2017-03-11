Man in roadway hit by truck, killed in Suffolk

Police lights.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A person died Saturday after a pick-up truck hit him on Route 17.

Emergency communications received a call about the incident in the 1400 block of Bridge Rd. around 9:20 p.m.

Investigators said a man was in the roadway when a truck hit him. The driver of the pick-up stayed at the scene.

Medics took the man who was hit to the hospital where he died.

Crews shut down the northbound lane in of Bridge Road and used the southbound lane to alternate traffic.

Police were looking into the circumstances that led up to the incident.

