Man recovering after being stabbed in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed several times in Suffolk.

He had to be airlifted to the hospital by Nightingale.

According to the city, this happened around 11:40 Sunday night on Coral Court, in the Woodland neighborhood, just off Nansemond Parkway.

We're told there are two suspects, both of whom reportedly knew the victim.

No word yet on what led to the stabbing, or if there will be any charges filed.

