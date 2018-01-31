Man severely burned while working on boiler in Suffolk

Getty Images/iStockphoto

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person on fire at a business Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened in the 1200 block of Carolina Road around 7:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found an adult man severely burned. His injuries are potentially life-threatening.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital.

The man was reportedly working on an outside boiler at Ervin Architectural Products when a flash occurred.

The building did not catch on fire.

