Minute-long burglary in Suffolk nets several electronic items

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said three people burglarized a Verizon Wireless store in the northern part of the city Tuesday morning.
The burglars broke a front window and went into the business in the 5800 block of Harbour View Blvd. around 3:45 a.m.
They left a minute later after they took several items.
Anyone who has information about the burglary can call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
