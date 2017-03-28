Minute-long burglary in Suffolk nets several electronic items

(Photo: Obencem)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said three people burglarized a Verizon Wireless store in the northern part of the city Tuesday morning.

The burglars broke a front window and went into the business in the 5800 block of Harbour View Blvd. around 3:45 a.m.

They left a minute later after they took several items.

Anyone who has information about the burglary can call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2017 WVEC-TV