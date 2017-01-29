Missing Suffolk woman found safe

Nora Jane Musgrove (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman reported missing Sunday in Suffolk has been found safe.

Nora Jane Musgrove, 59, had last been seen Tuesday, Jan. 25, by a neighbor at Sentara Obici Hospital around 3 p.m.

Officials say Musgrove was reported missing by her son, who contacted police Sunday, saying that the behavior was not normal for his mother.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., authorities reported Musgrove had been found safe.

