Motorcyclist dies following single-vehicle crash in Suffolk

Motorcycle graphic (Photo: AP)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A motorcyclist died Saturday following a single-vehicle accident in Suffolk, police report.

Police say the accident happened in the 4400 block of Miles Avenue. An emergency call came in reporting the incident at 6:33 p.m.

Emergency medics treated the victim, 45-year-old Raymond D. Martin, at the scene and transported him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation found that the motorcycle left the roadway and collided with a ditch, police said.

Authorities have not released any details regarding the cause of the crash.

(© 2017 WVEC)