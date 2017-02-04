Norfolk Southern train derails in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in downtown Suffolk.

Officials say the incident happened in the 300 block of Wellons Street and was reported at 6:52 a.m.

The derailment involves a Norfolk Southern train, with numerous cars leaving the track and causing a coal spill in the area.

Neighbors told 13News Now the derailment was loud and shook their homes. Some thought it was an earthquake.

Suffolk - Several toppled coil train cars 400 block of Wellons St.Near Mason Ave #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/YyHtxfTwVW — Arrianee LeBeau (@ArrianeeLeBeau) February 4, 2017

At this time, the 300 block of Wellons Street is closed, along with East Washington Street at County Street, East Washington Street at Pinner Street and East Washington Street at Liberty Street.

Train personnel are attempting to disconnect cars remaining on the track to move them further down the line. Cleanup efforts and track repairs are expected to be extensive and ongoing.

No injuries have been reported.

