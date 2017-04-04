Person dead after three-car crash in Suffolk

(Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A 57-year-old man died after a three-vehicle crash Monday.

It happened at 7:45 p.m. in the 6400 block of Godwin Blvd./Route 10 at Five Mile Rd. and involved two cars and a pick-up truck.

One of the drivers, 57-year-old Duke F. Doyle was killed in the wreck.

Medics took another driver to the hospital. She should recover from her injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle involved did not need medical attention.

The cause of the crash currently is under investigation.

