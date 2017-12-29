Body found inside home that was on fire in Suffolk

(Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A death investigation is underway after firefighters responding to a house fire Friday morning discovered a body inside.

Timothy Kelly with the City of Suffolk said the fire happened in the 7600 block of S. Quay Road/Route 58 around 5:45 a.m.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back side of the home. The fire was brought under control just after 7 a.m.

Suffolk Police are investigating an undetermined death they say is related to the fire.

As of 9 a.m., westbound Route 58 is closed at this location with traffic being detoured at Brentwood Road to Elwood Road. Officials hope to have one lane of traffic open by 9:30.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

